OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $380,000 Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.89.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

