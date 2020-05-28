OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $380,000 Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $107,863,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Gartner by 212.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after purchasing an additional 322,057 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 5.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,319,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 61.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after purchasing an additional 215,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 34.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 822,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE IT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $122.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,300. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.