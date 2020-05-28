OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

PNC traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.60. 267,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $131.36. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

