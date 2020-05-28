OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $5.13 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 2.1% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.69. 15,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.