OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 122.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,714. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

