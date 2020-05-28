OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $928,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,904 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

NYSE TFC traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,394. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

