OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,426.71. The stock had a trading volume of 187,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,312.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,333.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

