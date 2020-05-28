OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Anthem by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.31.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,553 shares of company stock valued at $15,286,509. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $5.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.03. The company had a trading volume of 89,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,896. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.29.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

