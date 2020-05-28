OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 3.9% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.92. The stock had a trading volume of 164,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.72.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

