OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after acquiring an additional 282,176 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $877,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.15. 5,448,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

