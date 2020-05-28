OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.31. 404,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.