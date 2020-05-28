OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 104,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,827,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,939,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

