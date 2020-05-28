OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.42. 869,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,850,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average is $101.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

