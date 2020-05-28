OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Makes New $436,000 Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,067 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 107.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,735. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,966 shares of company stock worth $1,799,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

