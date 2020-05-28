OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Purchases 272 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.47. 6,771,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,749,634. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

