OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,850 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,777,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 450,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

