OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Purchases 349 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $108,417,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,394,000 after buying an additional 884,824 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,701,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,112,000 after buying an additional 720,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.27. 325,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,476. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.12.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.