OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Purchases 475 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.98. The company had a trading volume of 111,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

