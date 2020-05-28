OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,084,000 after acquiring an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $25,722,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,649,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

CCMP traded down $6.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.22. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. Cabot Microelectronics’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.