OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,622 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,396,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,810. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

