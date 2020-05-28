OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,163 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 43,612 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 72,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30,303.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,160.7% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,472 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.28. 102,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,890. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

