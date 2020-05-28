OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,585 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 70,146,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,029,036. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

