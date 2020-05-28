OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,174,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in KVH Industries by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,619. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $168.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KVH Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

In related news, Director Robert Tavares purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $29,054.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $99,420. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

