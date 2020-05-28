OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,037. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $277.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

