OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.7% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $309.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

