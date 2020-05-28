Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Down 7.9%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price was down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 13,503,329 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 13,394,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onconova Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.93.

The company has a market cap of $64.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 340.18% and a negative net margin of 876.56%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 599,303 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94,535 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

