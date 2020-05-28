Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 9.6%

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.32, 12,617,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 13,331,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Opko Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,692.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,131,517 shares of company stock worth $4,778,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Opko Health by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 821,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 140,145 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Opko Health by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 910,925 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Opko Health by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Opko Health by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

