Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.7% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.64. 863,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065,686. The stock has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

