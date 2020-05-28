Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Down 0.6%

Orchard Funding Group PLC (LON:ORCH) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 76.50 ($1.01), approximately 1,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and a PE ratio of 11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.99.

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 3.75 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Funding Group PLC will post 760.9999938 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

