PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.23). PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

In other PAR Technology news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli bought 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $60,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in PAR Technology by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PAR Technology by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 326,089 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,143. The firm has a market cap of $465.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

