Paradice Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the quarter. EnPro Industries accounts for 2.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 3.60% of EnPro Industries worth $29,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,901,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower acquired 2,075 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $47.91. 6,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,007. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.90 million. Research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

