PayPie Trading Up 9% This Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. PayPie has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $44,602.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayPie has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.63 or 0.02024250 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00075156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00179500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

