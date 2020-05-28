Paypoint (LON:PAY) Price Target Raised to GBX 825 at Canaccord Genuity

Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paypoint from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Paypoint from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 979.83 ($12.89).

Shares of LON:PAY traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 728 ($9.58). The stock had a trading volume of 220,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,880. Paypoint has a 12-month low of GBX 389 ($5.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $460.18 million and a PE ratio of 11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 625.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 830.06.

In other Paypoint news, insider Nick Wiles acquired 10,000 shares of Paypoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £48,200 ($63,404.37). Also, insider Rachel Kentleton sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.87), for a total value of £16,671.48 ($21,930.39). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,209.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

