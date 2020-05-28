Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,378 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $570,133.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

PEGA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,664. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $103.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.