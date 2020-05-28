Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 9%

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) was down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $41.70, approximately 9,608,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,423,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. Peloton’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 50,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $1,547,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,643,674 shares of company stock valued at $247,043,237.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Peloton by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton by 966.0% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,994,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Peloton by 2,118.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,050 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

