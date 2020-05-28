Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.18. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 1,459,800 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEI. ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $89.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.84 million. Analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the first quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 149.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 566.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49,649 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 26.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

