PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.33. 3,440,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,959. The firm has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

