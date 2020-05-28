Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 17,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 764,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250,796 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its stake in Pfizer by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 661,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 102,257 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,881,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,581,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.