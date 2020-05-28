Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66’s refining operations are currently under pressure. The segment is affected by reduced volumes and weak worldwide margins. Moreover, its operating expenses are on the rise. This trait can affect the company’s profit levels in the coming quarters. Notably, the stock has mostly paid lower dividends than the industry in the past year. Its surging debt and decreasing cash level possess a threat to the balance sheet that can affect financial flexibility. Importantly, the company’s interest coverage ratio of 4.02 compares unfavorably with the industry’s 11.8, raising questions on the refiner’s ability to pay off a portion of its long-term debt load. Also, the global coronavirus outbreak has crippled energy demand growth, which might hurt the company’s businesses.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.98. 1,819,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,637. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

