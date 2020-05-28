Pillar (PLR) Price Tops $0.0234 on Top Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $14,783.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

