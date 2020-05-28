PIXEL Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. PIXEL has a market cap of $402,991.57 and $411,911.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,466.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.70 or 0.02510972 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00605134 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011366 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

