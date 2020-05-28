Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.94, 1,319,613 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,513,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $197.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,674 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,277 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

