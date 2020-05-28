Powell Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after buying an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,506,000 after buying an additional 1,372,342 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after buying an additional 6,201,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,586,000 after buying an additional 645,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.49.

NYSE F traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 55,885,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,250,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

