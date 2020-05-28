Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,438 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after acquiring an additional 447,454 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,654. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

