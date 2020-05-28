Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 11,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. 856,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,905,260. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

