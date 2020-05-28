Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.66. 937,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,871,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

