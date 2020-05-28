Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 671 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,581,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

