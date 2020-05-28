Principal Financial Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

