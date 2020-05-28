Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.13. 4,318,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,037. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.