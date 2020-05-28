Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 466,541 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 8.3% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.24% of Progressive worth $102,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,989. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

